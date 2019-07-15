Team owners discuss IPL expansion

cricket

London: Expanding the IPL to 10 teams from eight was one of the issues discussed during a meeting of the franchise owners and the league’s other stakeholders in London earlier this week.

However, the increase in the number of teams won't be a first as 10 sides competed in the 2011 edition of the IPL with the addition of the Kochi and Pune franchises.

Contractual issues between Kochi and the BCCI meant the team could only last one season before the Sahara-owned Pune Warriors also pulled out after the 2013 edition, making it an eight team contest again from 2014.

"We discussed increasing the number of teams but it was an informal discussion. Anyway the teams don’t have the authority to decide on the matter, the BCCI will have to take a call but we are open to the idea," a team official said, who attended the meeting in London.

Another official also confirmed the IPL expansion was discussed in the meeting.

"There was a discussion but it was done at an informal level. There is no concrete plan as of now on how to go about it. More teams will lead to more games which could mean a bigger scheduling window. So, all of that needs to be worked out," said the official.

