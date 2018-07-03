Team Sanju celebrates success with a grand party in Mumbai

Written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film will also stars an ensemble cast in addition to Ranbir Kapoor which includes Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor and Dia Mirza amongst others

Ranbir Kapoor at the Sanju success party

Celebrating the stupendous success of Rajkumar Hirani directorial Sanju, the team of film rejoiced with a grand party in Mumbai. The highest opener of the year Sanju is emerging to be one of the highest grosser films of all times. Ranbir Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Manisha Koirala, Karishma Tanna attended the party along with Rajkumar Hirani and Abhijaat Joshi.

Close friends of the cast and crew like Arshad Warsi also attended the party. Creating a record with the phenomenal numbers on the opening day, Sanju has been raking high at the box office winning hearts all over. Sanju depicts the life of Sanjay Dutt right from his younger days to his conviction.

While Sanjay Dutt's life, time and again made headlines, a lot of unbelievable aspects of the actor's life yet remain untold. Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju promises to bring to the forefront the unabashed details of the actor's life unfiltered highlighting aspects like drugs, women, relationship with parents and friends, and inner conflicts.

Written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film will also stars an ensemble cast in addition to Ranbir Kapoor which includes Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor and Dia Mirza amongst others. Produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films in association with Fox Star Studios. Sanju is running successfully all over.

