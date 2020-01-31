Team Thappad including Taapsee Pannu, Anubhav Sinha, and Bhushan Kumar at the trailer preview

The first look poster of Thappad has raised the excitement amongst the audience as it perfectly depicts the emotion of the poster. Recently, the special trailer preview took place in the city where the lead actress of the film Taapsee Pannu marked her presence along with the producer Bhushan Kumar and director of the film, Anubhav Sinha.

Thappad marks the third collaboration of the actress-director duo Taapsee Pannu and Anubhav Sinha. Moreover, after the success of Article 15, Anubhav Sinha brings Thappad which already seems to be a hard-hitting film.

While talking about the film Taapsee Pannu recently shared how 'Thappad' is this year's 'Pink' and definitely seemed very confident about her upcoming project which is already garnering all the attention and love for its first look poster.

Thappad has an ensemble cast of Taapsee Pannu, Ratna Pathak Shah, Manav Kaul, Dia Mirza, Tanvi Azmi and Ram Kapoor.

After achieving critical and Box Office success with Article15, Anubhav Sinha is back with another high on content film, Thappad produced by Anubhav Sinha and Bhushan Kumar starring Taapsee Pannu which will release on 28 February 2020.

