Team Toofaan celebrated director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's birthday; Ritesh Sidhwani shares picture

Ritesh Sidhwani recently took to his social media and shared how the team of Toofaan celebrated Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's birthday via a zoom call. Ritesh Sidhwani shared, "The team that hustles together, stays together! Celebrating @rakeyshommeha's birthday by jamming with @shankarehsaanloy on the original sound track of Toofaan. #ToofaanInMaking"

The producer with his recent post also announced that they celebrated with the original sound track of Toofaan and can one look forward to hearing it soon?

Ritesh Sidhwani is one of the most creative producers and has delivered some of the best films and series which have been a big hit commercially too. The producer is well known for breathing life into some of the most unique concepts which is nothing less than a treat to the eyes.

The makers of Toofaan have already created a huge thunder with its two looks back to back and with such promising posters one is already sure that the film is going to be a huge hit. We can't wait for its original sound track to release soon.

The film is produced by Excel Entertainment and directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and will see Farhan Akhtar in the lead.

