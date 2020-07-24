Teammates wish 'GOAT', 'Chuha' Yuzvendra Chahal as he turns 30

The cricketing fraternity took to social media on Thursday to wish India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on his 30th birthday.

Yuzvendra Chahal is known to be an exciting character on and off the field and he received warm birthday wishes from his current and former teammates. Here are some messages on social media site Twitter.

Rohit Sharma: "Many happy returns to India's greatest national treasure #GOA@yuzi_chahal."

Yuvraj Singh: "Yuzi Chahal or should I call you Mr chuha. Special wishes for you to gain some weight. Keep entertaining with your funny videos and comments. Wishing you a successful year ahead. Happy Birthday @yuzi_chahal."

Yuzi Chahal or should I call you Mr. Chuha ðÂÂÂ ðÂÂÂ special wishes for you to gain some weight ðÂÂªðÂÂ» keep entertaining with your funny videos & comments! Wishing you a successful year ahead, Happy Birthday ðÂÂÂ @yuzi_chahal #HappyBirthdayChahal pic.twitter.com/tK6lpjq0jf — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 23, 2020

Kuldeep Yadav: "Happy Birthday to my partner in crime, and most importantly brother on and off the field@yuzi_chahal. Wishing you health happiness, great success and many more wickets."

Happy birthday to my partner in crime, and most importantly brother on and off field @yuzi_chahal ðÂÂÂ



Wishing you health, happiness, great success and many more wickets ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂ¥³ pic.twitter.com/qiLvglqVmB — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) July 22, 2020

Shardul Thakur: "Happy Birthday @yuzi_chahal. Miss those cake smashing days."





Bhuvneshwar Kumar: A very happy birthday to you Yuzi!! Here's to many many more fantastic dance moves of yours and great times together. Lots of blessings your way @yuzi_chahal

A very happy birthday to you Yuzi!! Here's to many many more fantastic dance moves of yours and great times together. Lots of blessings your way @yuzi_chahal pic.twitter.com/O3dqWaIorG — Bhuvneshwar Kumar (@BhuviOfficial) July 23, 2020

Chahal, who turned 30 yesterday, is one of the most active Indian cricketers on social media. Chahal is famously known for his one-liner jokes and pranks that he plays on his fellow Indian teammates. Not only among Team India, Chahal is also a huge hit among other celebrities and is often seen at parties and events.

