Teammates wish 'GOAT', 'Chuha' Yuzvendra Chahal as he turns 30
Yuzvendra is known to be an exciting character on and off the field
The cricketing fraternity took to social media on Thursday to wish India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on his 30th birthday.
Yuzvendra Chahal is known to be an exciting character on and off the field and he received warm birthday wishes from his current and former teammates. Here are some messages on social media site Twitter.
Rohit Sharma: "Many happy returns to India's greatest national treasure #GOA@yuzi_chahal."
Many happy returns to India’s greatest national treasure #GOAT @yuzi_chahal pic.twitter.com/H4QBSCiDDS— Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) July 23, 2020
Yuvraj Singh: "Yuzi Chahal or should I call you Mr chuha. Special wishes for you to gain some weight. Keep entertaining with your funny videos and comments. Wishing you a successful year ahead. Happy Birthday @yuzi_chahal."
Yuzi Chahal or should I call you Mr. Chuha ðÂÂÂ ðÂÂÂ special wishes for you to gain some weight ðÂÂªðÂÂ» keep entertaining with your funny videos & comments! Wishing you a successful year ahead, Happy Birthday ðÂÂÂ @yuzi_chahal #HappyBirthdayChahal pic.twitter.com/tK6lpjq0jf— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 23, 2020
Kuldeep Yadav: "Happy Birthday to my partner in crime, and most importantly brother on and off the field@yuzi_chahal. Wishing you health happiness, great success and many more wickets."
Happy birthday to my partner in crime, and most importantly brother on and off field @yuzi_chahal ðÂÂÂ— Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) July 22, 2020
Wishing you health, happiness, great success and many more wickets ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂ¥³ pic.twitter.com/qiLvglqVmB
Shardul Thakur: "Happy Birthday @yuzi_chahal. Miss those cake smashing days."
Happy birthday ðÂ¥³ @yuzi_chahal miss those cake smashing days ðÂÂÂ#brotherhood https://t.co/FLuz0qKzmY— Shardul Thakur (@imShard) July 23, 2020
Bhuvneshwar Kumar: A very happy birthday to you Yuzi!! Here's to many many more fantastic dance moves of yours and great times together. Lots of blessings your way @yuzi_chahal
A very happy birthday to you Yuzi!! Here's to many many more fantastic dance moves of yours and great times together. Lots of blessings your way @yuzi_chahal pic.twitter.com/O3dqWaIorG— Bhuvneshwar Kumar (@BhuviOfficial) July 23, 2020
Chahal, who turned 30 yesterday, is one of the most active Indian cricketers on social media. Chahal is famously known for his one-liner jokes and pranks that he plays on his fellow Indian teammates. Not only among Team India, Chahal is also a huge hit among other celebrities and is often seen at parties and events.
During the lockdown, while many cricketers are advising their fans to stay home as well as wash hands properly and practise social distancing, Yuzvendra Chahal had taken a different path to provide entertainment to his followers. Chahal released a video on a social media site, which went viral immediately on the internet. In the video, Yuzvendra Chahal was seen along with a girl in slow motion as she playfully walks around him and then goes on to pull on his cheeks before smiling and walking away
Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal was born on July 23, 1990. Chahal is the only bowler along-with Ajantha Mendis to take a 6-wicket haul in T20I cricket.
Yuzvendra Chahal made it to the Indian bowling line-up with consistent performances for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL
Yuzvendra Chahal is a right-arm leg break bowler. His spin-bowling partnership with Kuldeep Yadav has won many matches for India in the last couple of years
In Picture: Yuzvendra Chahal with Rahul Dravid
Yuzvendra Chahal, who played for India in the World Cup 2019 is very active on social media, regularly sharing pictures with friends and family
Yuzvendra Chahal shared a picture on Virat Kohli’s birthday captioned as “Happy bday Virat bhai. You have been a huge inspiration to me and millions around. Wish you good health and many more tons. The hairstyle looks killer though #happybdayviratkohli”
The Chris factor! Yuzvendra Chahal with Chris Gayle and Chris Jordan
Yuzvendra Chahal hugging former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori, he captioned “Hate to say good bye thanks bangalore for lovely 4 years thanks for your support and love, miss you all going with so many memories, RCB for life #delhi “
In Picture: Yuzvendra Chahal with Stuart Binny, Mayanti Langer and others
In Picture: Yuzvendra Chahal partying with friends at a pub
Yuzvendra Chahal in full flow dancing at a party! It looks like he definitely knows how to party
Yuzvendra Chahal loves to party! He posted a picture with TV actors Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij and others
In Picture: Yuzvendra Chahal with TV actors Suyyash Rai and Kishwer Merchant
Yuzvendra Chahal shared a picture of himself partying with Aamir Khan, Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan, Ravi Shastri, Aashish Nehra, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rohit Sharma and others
Yuzvendra Chahal posted a post-match party picture with Harshal Patel during Royal Challengers Bangalore’s campaign in IPL 2017
In Picture: Yuzvendra Chahal giving Shah Rukh Khan competition by perfecting the SRK pose
Yuzvendra Chahal has big boots to fill as one of the main spin bowlers of the Indian team’s bowling setup
Yuzvendra Chahal posted a picture of a party hosted by Lasith Malinga, which included Rohit Sharma’s wife Ritika Sajdeh amongst others
Yuzvendra Chahal is known for his camaraderie with teammates, he is often seen cracking jokes with Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and other
In Picture: Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Yuvraj Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvender Chahal, Kedar Jadhav
Another photo of Yuzvendra Chahal wrestling Danish Sait, in this picture he delivers a Rock Bottom on Mr. Nags
In Picture: Yuzvendra Chahal at the airport with Kedar Jadhav, Kuldeep Yadav and Rohit Sharma
In Picture: Yuzvendra Chahal seen pumping muscles and competing with the big boys, giving us fitness goals
Yuzvendra Chahal shares a fun wrestling picture with RCB mascot Mr. Nags, he is seen landing a spear on Danish Sait
Yuzvendra Chahal posted a before and after picture of himself and Rohit Sharma, the bowler quoted “Time and good friends are two things that become more valuable the older you get #rohitbhai #hitman#inspiration”
Yuzvendra Chahal shared a picture with a rather large pit-bull, he captioned “Jay zzzz why you so big ? #Lastnight#doglover”
In Picture: Yuzvendra Chahal and Axar Patel looking dapper in cool sunglasses and jackets
Yuzvendra Chahal’s picture from his birthday last year, he quoted “Thanks everyone for your lovely wishes, specially thanks to Team India A for the lovely cake #bleedblue”
Yuzvendra Chahal loves sharing birthday pictures, in this picture he celebrated a cake-cutting photo from comedian-anchor Danish Sait’s birthday
Another playful picture where Aakash Chopra is seen choking Yuzvendra Chahal
Yuzvendra Chahal visited his childhood school a while back, he quoted “Visited my old school today. Was fun interacting with students. Thank you for the wonderful gesture D.A.V public school, Jind #nostalgia”
India's ace spin bowler Yuzvendra Chahal is one of the most hilarious cricketers today and his posts on social media are often rib-ticklers. As he turns 30 today, we take a look at the cricketer's life off the pitch where he loves to goof around with his teammates and buddies. (Pics/ Yuzvendra Chahal Instagram)
