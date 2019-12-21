Search

Teams break bank for fast bowlers

Updated: Dec 21, 2019, 07:44 IST | A correspondent | Mumbai

Both, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings seemed determined to buy Coulter-Nile.

IPL Logo. Picture courtesy: Indian Premiere League's Twitter account
Pace bowlers seem to be the flavour of the upcoming IPL considering they raked in a lot of money at the auction. Nathan Coulter-Nile and Sheldon Cottrell were the top gainers among the pacers auctioned on Thursday. Both, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, seemed determined to buy Coulter-Nile. MI's massive Rs 8 Cr bid eventually saw CSK withdraw from the race.

Three teams—RR, Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab—bid fiercely to buy Cottrell. It finally boiled down to a tussle between Delhi and Punjab with the latter finally pouching the player for Rs 8.5 Cr. Injury-prone South African pace legend Dale Steyn was picked at his base price of Rs 2 Cr by RCB.

