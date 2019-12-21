Teams break bank for fast bowlers

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Pace bowlers seem to be the flavour of the upcoming IPL considering they raked in a lot of money at the auction. Nathan Coulter-Nile and Sheldon Cottrell were the top gainers among the pacers auctioned on Thursday. Both, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, seemed determined to buy Coulter-Nile. MI's massive Rs 8 Cr bid eventually saw CSK withdraw from the race.

Three teams—RR, Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab—bid fiercely to buy Cottrell. It finally boiled down to a tussle between Delhi and Punjab with the latter finally pouching the player for Rs 8.5 Cr. Injury-prone South African pace legend Dale Steyn was picked at his base price of Rs 2 Cr by RCB.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates