Teams break bank for fast bowlers
Both, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings seemed determined to buy Coulter-Nile.
Pace bowlers seem to be the flavour of the upcoming IPL considering they raked in a lot of money at the auction. Nathan Coulter-Nile and Sheldon Cottrell were the top gainers among the pacers auctioned on Thursday. Both, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, seemed determined to buy Coulter-Nile. MI's massive Rs 8 Cr bid eventually saw CSK withdraw from the race.
Three teams—RR, Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab—bid fiercely to buy Cottrell. It finally boiled down to a tussle between Delhi and Punjab with the latter finally pouching the player for Rs 8.5 Cr. Injury-prone South African pace legend Dale Steyn was picked at his base price of Rs 2 Cr by RCB.
Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe