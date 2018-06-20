Teaser of Anil Sharma's Genius starring Utkarsh Sharma out

Paired opposite newcomer Ishita in the film, Utkarsh Sharma who played the role of Sunny Deol's son in Gadar will be seen playing the lead with Nawazuddin Siddiqui playing the antagonist in the feature

Utkarsh Sharma

Having made his debut as a child artist with Gadar starring Sunny Deol, Bollywood seems to have found the new Boy Next door and a star in actor Utkarsh Sharma who is making his debut with the film Genius, directed by acclaimed director Anil Sharma, best known for films like Gadar and Apne among many others.

If reactions are anything to go by, the teaser that released in theatres last Friday has been garnering positive response from the audiences, with praises pouring in for Utkarsh. Co-star Nawazuddin Siddiqui, superstars Sunny Deol and Priyanka Chopra have all come out to support this young actor who did his BFA in Film Production and Direction from the Chapman University, USA, and Method Acting course from The coveted Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute.

Genius also features talented actors Mithun Chakraborty and Ayesha Jhulka among others. A huge welcome to a new star in the industry. The film is slated to release on 24th August 2018

