Tech proxies

Red Panic

Of course, safety is a prime concern when you live alone. When in trouble, just press the Red Panic Button on this app and it sends out automatic panic SMS, tweet and emails to designated recipients. What's great is that the phone will send an SMS which contains a Google Maps link with your location (GPS or Network based coordinates). It can be integrated with Android Wear devices. Emergency call is also a feature you can avail.

Available for: Android and iOS

Hugs

Sometimes, when you are away from your friends and family, all you need is a hug. While a virtual hug may not quite feel the same as wrapping your arms around someone, it sure is the next best thing. The app uses your phone's vibration function to turn the heart emoji into a physical sensation. It sounds a little weird at first, but you can pick from a variety of emotions like an excited hug, or a sad one or a loving one. Put the phone to your heart and feel the love vibrating through.

Available for: iOS only. Android version coming soon.

Talk Life

Oftentimes, we struggle to be heard without being judged. TalkLife connects you with real people around the world who want to listen and actually care. Ask for advice, deal with anxiety, depression, eating disorders or battle self-harm—anonymously. This is a safe place with no scope for judgment or bullying.

Available for: Android and iOS

UCare

Track fitness and avail immediate care during an emergency at the press of a button. Track and store your family's heart rate, fitness and stress coping ability along with first responder, ambulance facilities and hospitalisation. You can get clinical-grade ECG reports.

Available for: Android and iOS

SnoreLab

When you live alone, it's hard to tell whether you snore or not. Well, there's an app to record that as well. SnoreLab measures how loud your snoring is, and tracks it over time. Not just that, it also helps you to discover effective ways to reduce it (Thank God). Just set the app running next to your bed while sleeping and in the morning, you'll get your Snore Score. It tracks exactly when and how loudly you snored, and you can even listen to some highlights—in case that's what you are interested in.

Available for: Android and iOS

