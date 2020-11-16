Tech that changed music for musicians

Salim Merchant

Music-Streaming has been among the most prominent breakthroughs, in the world. The ability to eliminate physical CDs, devices, and players, has made it easier than ever for people to consume music as they please. Also, the fact that people can simply call on to their devices [using artificial intelligence software like Siri and Alexa], and play the music of their choice, and even have their playlists curated for them, is certainly a prominent development. If this newest technology works, it will be a significant development.

Vasuda Sharma

We have seen the evolution of music from the time when owning a walkman was a luxury, to moving around with music on a small device like the iPod. Today, there are so many applications that allow musicians like me to record entire vocal [sections] without the need of equipment, because they have all the facilities. Many applications even facilitate the elimination of background noise, thereby enabling you to record live, with clear sound quality.

Shriram Iyer

Software that has enabled people to remotely access another person's computer via a simple pin, has changed the way we work. Sitting in Himachal Pradesh, my sound engineer can record my vocals, regardless of where I am. That's a boon because singing and recording together is a challenge. I am also amazed by how enhanced video-calling has become. I can teach my students online, and can mentor students from across the globe.

Himesh Reshammiya

The music of my first film was recorded on two-inch-long tapes. So, to notice the things that are currently happening in sound designing, is amazing. I could have never imagined that recording on phones and in settings outside that of a studio could show promising results. But, today, songs that are recorded at home, and on a phone are superior to those recorded at big studios. Technology has enabled us to do that. I am always passionate about ensuring that a song's melody and its soul isn't lost when employing technology. So, I prefer to jam with my musicians in person. But after that, we use the best technology that's available.

