Technical glitches stall National Sports Club of India elections in Mumbai

national

Though the attempt was successful in Delhi, it did not work out in Mumbai. However, the authorities concerned are yet to announce the election's rescheduled date

National Sports Club of India

Elections to the National Sports Club of India (NSCI), Mumbai committee, could not be carried out on Sunday due to some technical glitches in the electronic machines that were used for the first time. Though the attempt was successful in Delhi, it did not work out in Mumbai. However, the authorities concerned are yet to announce the election's rescheduled date.

In a letter submitted to the club's management by NSDL, the firm that was assigned the task of conducting the polls using the electronic machines, said, "Since the beginning of the elections in Mumbai, we have been facing technical issues. We could not connect the router to the tablets installed for the polls, and the problems could not be fixed within reasonable time. The inconvenience is regretted."

The section members, who are upset with the club's management, claimed that the situation was suspicious. Speaking on condition of anonymity, a senior member said, "Elections in Delhi were held smoothly. How did the same system not pass the test in Mumbai? We find it strange and fishy. It needs to be probed."

Refuting the charges, Jayantilal Shah, president of NSCI, said, "The agency which had been appointed to conduct the polls clearly stated in the letter that the process could not be carried out due to technical glitches. There is no reason for any kind of suspicion. The next date for the polls will be announced soon. Counting for the Delhi elections will not happen till the Mumbai polls are conducted."

06

No. of members to be elected from Mumbai

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates