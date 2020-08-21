Technology at its best: Tokyo has public toilets with transparent doors, walls

If the thought of using a public restroom makes you feel uncomfortable, here’s a kind of public toilet with transparent doors and walls! These restrooms and their features installed in Japan’s Tokyo will surprise you.

Constructed by The Tokyo Toilets, the restrooms have been installed in the Yoyogi Fukamachi Mini Park and Haru-no-Ogawa Community Park in Tokyo. Even as the toilets, designed by Shigeru Ban, are made of transparent glass, it turns opaque when one locks the door from inside.

“Using the latest technology, the exterior glass turns opaque when locked. This allows users to check the cleanliness and whether anyone is using the toilet from the outside,” Tokyo Toilet explains in its website. It also goes to explain another striking feature of the toilet. “At night, the facility lights up the park like a beautiful lantern.”

The website also mentioned that braille blocks have been installed on the lane near the toilets that lead visual-impaired people to the toilet. The Tokyo Toilet are looking to construct more of such toilets in 17 locations in Shibuya.

The pictures of the restrooms have made its way to social media with netizens going gaga over its striking features. Shared on Instagram by The Nippon Foundation, that manages The Tokyo Toilet, the pictures have generated curiosity among netizens.

Take a look at these pictures:

What do you think about this kind of public restroom?

