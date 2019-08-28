Technology Minister: Pakistan considering complete closure of airspace to India

international

The move came a day after Prime Minister Modi met US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G7 summit in the southwestern French city of Biarritz

Islamabad: According to Technology Minister Fawad Hussain Choudhry, Pakistan is considering a complete closure of airspace to India. He also added on Tuesday that the federal Cabinet is also planning to ban its neighbour from using its territory for trade with Afghanistan. "PM is considering a complete closure of Air Space to India, a complete ban on the use of Pakistan Land routes for Indian trade to Afghanistan was also suggested in Cabinet meeting, legal formalities for these decisions are under consideration...!" the minister took to social media platform, Twitter and posted. Technology Minister captioned his Twitter post as, "#Modi has started we'll finish."

PM is considering a complete closure of Air Space to India, a complete ban on use of Pakistan Land routes for Indian trade to Afghanistan was also suggested in cabinet meeting,legal formalities for these decisions are under consideration... #Modi has started we ll finish! — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) August 27, 2019

The move came a day after Narendra Modi visited G7 summit in the southwestern French city of Biarritz and met US President Donald Trump on the sidelines. According to the reports, the two leaders agreed that Kashmir is an internal matter of India and that Islamabad and New Delhi can resolve their issues bilaterally. Shortly after Narendra Modi-Donald Trump meeting, on a televised address to Pakistan, Imran Khan stated that his country will go to any extent for Kashmir and asserted that Islamabad wouldn't hesitate of using its nuclear powers for Kashmir. The news agency, PTI reported that this is not the first time that Islamabad has banned New Delhi from using its airspace.

Last month more than four months after the Balakot airstrikes took place on February 26, normal flight operations of Air India (AI) resumed over the Pakistani airspace. Pakistan has been frustrated after the special status accorded to the state Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 was scrapped by the Indian government and has found itself completely isolated despite desperate attempts to internationalise this issue.

With inputs from PTI

