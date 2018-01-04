Techstars Startup Weekend to be held from January 19 to 21

The first Techstars Startup Weekend will be held at Kerala Technology Information Zone, Kinfra Hi-Tech Park

The first Techstars Startup Weekend, a 54-hour events-based programme designed to provide superior experiential education for technical and non-technical entrepreneurs, will be held at Kerala Technology Information Zone, Kinfra Hi-Tech Park, from January 19 to 21 here.

The weekend events, being organised by Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) and Google for Entrepreneurs, are centered on action, innovation, and education and will discuss business model development, basic prototype creation and demonstration with a panel of potential investors and local entrepreneurs.

Participants will be challenged with building functional startups during the programme and can look for opportunities to collaborate with like-minded individuals outside of their daily networks, they said in a release.

Participants will have five minutes to present their products or services to the crowd and a panel of experts and also get the opportunity to talk to the judges and mingle with mentors.

The event offers cash prizes upto Rs 50,000. Registration can be made at: https://in.explara.com/e/swkochi2017. The last date of registration is January 10.

Startup Weekends are about learning by doing, whether one is learning a new skill or a new way of thinking.

The people who come to Startup Weekend will learn how to build and launch startups.

Techstars Startup Weekends are perfect opportunities to work on a new platform, learn a new programming language, or marketing it, organisers said.

The content/reporting displayed on our website www.mid-day.com is provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, by us from third party, agencies, sources, without any verification from our side. It may contain error, bugs and other limitations. The reader's can rely on the content at their own will. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability, data, text, images, video, messages, or any other material whatsoever or for any claims/loss/action that the reader may suffer as a result of relying on the content on our site. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, current affairs from Mumbai, local news, crime news and breaking headlines here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go

Trending videos