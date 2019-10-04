TED Talks India: Shah Rukh Khan and team pledge to go plastic-free

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is returning as the host of the inspirational talk show, TED Talks India: Nayi Baat. This is the superstar's second outing with TED Talks. Interestingly, during the show launch, Shah Rukh Khan and the TED Talks India team pledged for 'No Plastic' on set. It's a very proud and thoughtful initiative taken by Star Plus, Ted Talks India and Shah Rukh Khan.

The show will feature 26 speakers from different walks of life. They will shed light on ideas describing how to tackle major issues confronting India like healthcare, environmental awareness, and sexual abuse, among others. The previous season marked the first time that TED had collaborated with any broadcast network to bring on-screen some life-changing talks in any other language than English.

TED Talks India: Nayi Baat will be premiered on Shah Rukh Khan's birthday on November 2, 2019, having the actor hosting the show for the second time.

Well, prior to TED Talks India, David Dhawan and his team of Coolie No 1 also pledged to go plastic-free. Speaking about the initiative, Varun Dhawan had told ANI, "I think everyone should take this responsibility. If we want to stop global warming, if we want to save our environment and if we want to save the Earth, we will have to take these small steps."

"This is a very small effort by the team of Coolie No. 1. And besides that, the Street Dancer team is working on a different initiative. My aim is that with every movie I do, I can bring some initiative forward. So that by taking these small steps, we are able to contribute towards the environment," said Varun Dhawan.

