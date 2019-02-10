Teddy Day 2019: Date, significance and importance

culture

Teddy bears are not just stuffed toys or decorative pieces, they are toys of love and affection.

Teddy Day 2019

Valentine's Week began on February 7 with Rose Day, followed by Propose Day and Chocolate Day.

Today is the fourth day which is Teddy Day. The different days of Valentine's Week denote different ways of expressing your love to someone. If you want to tell somebody that they are your companions or let him/her know that you are always there by their side, a teddy is a perfect gift.



Teddies can comfort you anytime, whether you are sad or weeping or simply missing your partner, a teddy will work wonders. Teddy bears are also perfect when you want to hug someone and if gifted by someone special, teddy bears are of much more value.

Adding a teddy to your room also adds a cuteness quotient. They look extremely adorable and give a prettier touch to your room.

Just like the rose day, the colour of the teddy bear sends a special message to your loved one. While a red teddy denotes love, a pink teddy shows affection. Orange teddy bear wishes joy, hope and sunshine. You can give an orange teddy bear to anybody who you want to wish all the happiness in the world. A white teddy bear has a special message. If someone gives you a white teddy, it means that they are already taken. A brown teddy is to tell you that you have already broken his/her heart and lastly, a blue teddy symbolises depth and shows that you are serious about your loved one.

So what are you waiting for? Go and get your loved one a perfect teddy bear!

