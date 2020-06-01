Tedious task to chase happiness?

Juggling multiple roles to bring forth her English original, Leprechaun love, from the confines of her Vancouver home, National Award-winning musician Shashaa Tirupathi says this is her first endeavour at helming a song from scratch. "It was made entirely from my home, and prior to this, I have released four covers, which were recorded, shot and released during the lockdown, from my bedroom. Moments like these make people realise their potential, and how capable they are when posed with restrictions," she tells mid-day.

With limited resources available at her disposal, Tirupathi donned multiple hats to present the track, which talks about chasing things that bring happiness. "While I love producing, writing and designing vocal parts and arrangements for my songs, I got a rush from learning new skills like editing the video, and creating the artwork. My friends, Marc D Muse and Aftab Khan played an integral role in the creation of the audio," says Tirupathi, who edited the piece over a generous span of 10 days.

Tirupathi is best remembered for tracks like The humma song, and Baarish.

