Teen alleges rape, blackmail in Bikaner

crime

The teenager lodged the FIR on Sunday night at the Kotwali police station, alleging that Raja and Asif befriended her and raped her around nine months ago

A 19-year-old woman has been allegedly raped and blackmailed on the basis of a video clip shot by two men in Rajasthan's Bikaner district, police said on Monday. The teenager lodged the FIR on Sunday night at the Kotwali police station, alleging that Raja and Asif befriended her and raped her around nine months ago.

They also made a video clip and started blackmailing her for sexual favours, said Deepak Sharma, circle officer (city). "No arrest has been made and the matter is being probed," the officer added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever