Teen Aman Manihar fails to make cut despite solid show

Aman Manihar, who represented Mumbai U-16 two years ago, also claimed seven wickets in two U-19 matches for the Manohar Savant Trophy (50-over tournament) a couple of months ago

Even if you are the highest wicket-taker in a prominent tournament, it may not be enough to get picked in the Mumbai U-19 shortlist of 30 players for the off season camp.

That seems to be the message being sent out to left-arm spinner Aman Manihar, who picked up 24 wickets while representing the Mumbai Cricket Association's (MCA) Payyade Sports Club-Kandivli Summer Vacation Centre in the Naren Tamhane Tournament recently.

Manihar, who represented Mumbai U-16 two years ago, also claimed seven wickets in two U-19 matches for the Manohar Savant Trophy (50-over tournament) a couple of months ago. His best show though has been the 12 wickets (seven and five) he picked against MCA's Ambernath Summer Vacation Centre in the two-day semi-final of the Tamhane tournament.

"Aman is a good spinner and a utility guy in the team. He performed very well for us. But in the end, it's the selectors call [to pick him or not for the off-season camp]. They must have their reasons," said Vinay Dandekar, coach of MCA's Kandivli Centre.

Manihar is understandably quite disturbed at not making the cut in the shortlist that appeared on MCA's websiteon Monday. "Aman was upset and disappointed too because he has taken the most wickets in the tournament and is still somehow out of the list of 30 probables. I have convinced him to keep his focus and continue performing consistently, and to try even harder," said Manihar's coach Jwala Singh said.

However, Mumbai's U-19 chief selector Sanjay Patil assured that no player will be unfairly treated. "I assure you that we will give opportunities to every player to showcase their talent. So, no one should get disappointed or desperate. The players whom we have shortlisted are not the Mumbai U-19 probables. They are just picked for the off-season camp. Being the chairman of the selection committee, I have always told players that they may play for any club but they should give their best, and I guarantee that no player will suffer any injustice," Patil told mid-day.

