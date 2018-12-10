Teen boxer Zainub to train at IIS

other-sports

Zainub Merchant

Boxer Zainub Merchant of GD Somani Memorial School, who competed in the girls' U-13, 35kg category of the Sports for All Championship in Mumbai yesterday, will train at Inspire Institute of Sports (IIS) in Karnataka. American boxing coach Ronald Simms Jr picked her.

"People think that punching and defence are the essential elements of boxing and they cannot be more wrong. You have to listen and watch," said Simms Jr, praising Zainub for being a good listener.

