Teen Choice Awards 2019: Here's the full list of winners
During the Teen Choice Awards ceremony, Taylor Swift was honored with the first-ever Icon Award.
The Teen Choice Awards were handed out on Sunday night in Hermosa Beach, California. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lucy Hale was the host for the evening while digital star David Dobrik served as her co-host. The award night also included some much-awaited performances from 'OneRepublic,' 'Mabel and Jordan McGraw,' and 'Sarah Hyland'.
Winners from the world of film, television, music, sports, digital and more won the Teen Choice trophy, shaped like a life-size surfboard.
A full list of the winner of Teen Choice Awards winners are as follows:
Choice Action Movie
'Avengers: Endgame'
Choice Action Movie Actor
Robert Downey Jr. - 'Avengers: Endgame'
Choice Action Movie Actress
Scarlett Johansson - 'Avengers: Endgame'
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie
'Aladdin'
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie Actor
Will Smith - 'Aladdin'
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie Actress
Naomi Scott - 'Aladdin'
Choice Drama Movie
'After'
Choice Drama Movie Actor
Hero Fiennes Tiffin - 'After'
Choice Drama Movie Actress
Josephine Langford - 'After'
Choice Comedy Movie
'Crazy Rich Asians'
Choice Comedy Movie Actor
Noah Centineo - 'The Perfect Date'
Choice Comedy Movie Actress
Laura Marano - 'The Perfect Date'
Choice Movie Villain
Josh Brolin - 'Avengers: Endgame'
Choice Summer Movie
'Spider-Man: Far From Home'
Choice Summer Movie Actor
Tom Holland - 'Spider-Man: Far From Home'
Choice Summer Movie Actress
Zendaya - 'Spider-Man: Far From Home'
TV
'Riverdale'
Choice Drama TV Actor
Cole Sprouse -'Riverdale
Choice Drama TV Actress
Camila Mendes - 'Riverdale'
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show
'Shadowhunters'
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor
Jared Padalecki - 'Supernatural'
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress
Katherine McNamara - 'Shadowhunters'
Choice Action TV Show
'MacGyver'
Choice Action TV Actor
Stephen Amell - 'Arrow'
Choice Action TV Actress
Gabrielle Union - 'L.A.'s Finest'
Choice Comedy TV Show
'The Big Bang Theory'
Choice Comedy TV Actor
Jaime Camil - 'Jane the Virgin'
Choice Comedy TV Actress'
Nina Dobrev - 'Fam'
Choice TV Villain
Cameron Monaghan - 'Gotham'
Choice Reality TV Show
'America's Got Talent'
Choice Throwback TV Show
'Friends'
Choice Summer TV Show
'Stranger Things'
Choice Summer TV Actor
Noah Schnapp -- 'Stranger Things'
Choice Summer TV Actress
Millie Bobby Brown -- 'Stranger Things'
MUSIC
Shawn Mendes
Choice Female Artist
Billie Eilish
Choice Music Group
Why Don't We
Choice Country Artist
Dan + Shay
Choice Latin Artist
CNCO
Choice R&B/ Hip-Hop Artist
Cardi B
Choice Rock Artist
Panic! At The Disco
Choice Song: Female Artist
Lauren Jauregui - 'Expectations'
Choice Song: Male Artist
Louis Tomlinson - 'Two of Us'
Choice Song: Group
'BLACKPINK - 'DDU-DU DDU-DU'
Choice Pop Song
Ariana Grande - 'thank u, next'
Choice Country Song
Dan + Shay - 'Speechless'
Choice Electronic/Dance Song
Ellie Goulding, Diplo, & Red Velvet - 'Close to Me (Red Velvet Remix)'
Choice Latin Song
CNCO - 'Pretend'
Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Song
Lil Nas X (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus) - 'Old Town Road [Remix]'
Choice Rock Song
Panic! At The Disco - 'Hey Look Ma, I Made It'
Choice International Artist
BTS
Choice Collaboration
BTS (feat. Halsey) - 'Boy With Luv'
Choice Summer Song
'Senorita'- Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
Choice Summer Male Artist
Shawn Mendes
Choice Summer Female Artist
Halsey
Choice Summer Group
Jonas Brothers
Choice Summer Tour
BTS - BTS World Tour Love Yourself: Speak Yourself
Choice Song from a Movie
'A Whole New World' (End Title), Aladdin - Zayn and Zhavia Ward
DIGITAL
Choice Female Web Star
Emma Chamberlain
Choice Male Web Star
David Dobrik
Choice Comedy Web Star
The Dolan Twins
Choice Social Star
Noah Centineo
Choice Music Web Star
Annie LeBlanc
Choice Fashion/Beauty Web Star
Hannah Meloche
Choice Gamer
PewDiePie
Choice YouTuber
Sam and Colby
MISCELLANEOUS
BTS - BTSArmy
Choice Ship
Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse - Riverdale
Choice Comedian
Ethan & Grayson Dolan
Choice Male Athlete
Stephen Curry
Choice Female Athlete
Serena Williams
