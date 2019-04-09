Teen dies after fall from building in New Delhi

national

Representational picture

New Delhi: A 16-year-old girl died after she apparently slipped and fell from the fourth floor of a building in northeast Delhi on Monday, police said. According to Atul Kumar Thakur, deputy commissioner of police (northeast), the police received information about the incident in Bhajanpura area around 7.55 pm.

During preliminary investigation, it was revealed that her 20-year-old brother, who used to work in a private organisation in Noida, asked for a glass of water, he said.

When the deceased was going to his brother's room, she is said to have slipped and fell down from the window of fourth floor, police said.

The brother rushed her to a hospital, where she was declared brought dead, the police said. A post-mortem will be conducted on Tuesday to ascertain the cause of death, police said, adding that an investigation was on.

