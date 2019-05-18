Teen found murdered at her residence in Ballabhgarh

crime

A case has been registered on the basis of the complaint filed by the victim's father in Ballabhgarh

Representational picture

Ballabhgarh: An 18-year-old girl, identified as Liza, was found murdered at her residence in Ballabhgarh, Haryana. The incident was reported on Friday after the victim's brother found his sister lying in a pool of blood after he returned home from school in the evening.

Bhagwandas, the victim's father, said, "My wife and I were at work. Our neighbours called me and informed that my son is crying in front of our house. I rushed home and found my daughter's body lying on the floor soaked in blood."

Station House Officer (SHO) Yogendra said, "As per the information received, the girl has been killed by an unidentified man with a weapon at her residence. We will get to know what kind of a weapon was used to assault her once the autopsy is done."

A case has been registered on the basis of the complaint filed by the victim's father, he added. Further investigation is underway.

