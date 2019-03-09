Teen gang-raped at gunpoint

crime

The accused raped her at gunpoint and threatened her with dire consequences if she informed anyone, a police officer said

Representational picture

Muzaffarnagar (UP): A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by four youths in a field at gunpoint in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred at a village in Mansoorpur area on Friday, the police said. According to a complaint, the teenager had gone to the fields to collect fodder when the four accused came and took her to nearby sugarcane field.

The accused raped her at gunpoint and threatened her with dire consequences if she informed anyone, a police officer said.

The four youths are on the run and case has been registered under Section 376D (gang rape) of the Indian Penal Code, the officer said, adding that the medical report of the girl confirmed rape.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever