Teen gets sucked head-first into meat grinder, dies

hatke

The fatal accident happened when he tried to operate the machine alone. The boy got his right arm caught in the machine and it dragged him inside

Representational image

In a freak accident, a teenager was crushed to death after being pulled into a meat grinder at a sausage-making factory. The deceased identified as Joemar Jungco (18), was discovered with only his legs sticking out of the grinder by the workers of the factory. The tragic incident took place at a factory in the city of Iloilo in the Philippines at around 7.30am on June 22.

According to the Sun, the deceased is believed to have been trying to reach something inside the machine, used in the production of spicy chorizo, while it was still running. His body was discovered around 8 am. The police stated that the boy had only been working in the factory for two weeks and that he was not assigned to the machine.

Also Read: Mumbai: Two die after auto crushed between dumper, private bus on EEH

Corporal Jennifer Espora stated, "We asked his co-workers and the owner of the company and they claimed he was alone in the working area when the incident occurred. It is possible that he was curious with the other machines so he was looking around the other stations." Carl David Carlos, a former colleague of the deceased said, "It is possible that he put his hand near the blades inside the machine while it is turned on. You cannot reach the switch while standing here. The motor is two horsepowers strong but stopped midway when half of his body is in. We took him out of the machine after turning it off completely."

The fatal accident happened when he tried to operate the machine alone. The boy got his right arm caught in the machine and it dragged him inside. The body of the deceased was recovered intact after a technician had to disassemble the machine in order to remove it.

Also Read: Man crushed to death in stone crusher machine in Palghar

Top news stories of the day

The Dutch mystery: Missing man kept texting wife's friends after she died

Information about Avdhut Shinde, who is missing since the mysterious death of his wife Sharmila in the Netherlands, doesn't cease to bemuse the couple's acquaintances and the police. Sharmila's friends now say Avdhut was chatting with them over Whatsapp after her death in an attempt to pretend everything was normal. (Read full story)

Mumbai: Student falls off local train after phone thief hits him with iron rod

A 23-year-old student is battling for life after he was allegedly attacked with an iron rod by a robber who snatched his mobile phone while he was on a moving train between Goregaon and Ram Mandir railway station on Monday morning. (Read full story)

BEST bus fares reduced, minimum fare down to Rs 5

After going back and forth on the issue of reducing the minimum fare for buses, the BEST Committee has finally decided to make the base charge Rs 5. The proposal will first be sent to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and then to the Metropolitan Regional Transport Authority for approvals, a process that would take less than a month. As per the new fare structure, price of tickets for regular buses will range from Rs 5 to Rs 20 and for AC buses from Rs 6 to Rs 25. (Read full story)

Sex toys in Mumbai: The pleasure is all yours, so what's the fuss about?

In stark contrast to the hush-hush tones of conversations concerning sex, south Mumbai's Fort area sees an audacious sale of sex toys, complete with prominent displays. Motorised and non-motorised toys adorn the footpath stalls right opposite a court. A visit by team mid-day to this area confirmed the rampant sale of sex toys there. The vendors claim to have been selling these banned products for the past 40 years. (Read full story)

Mumbai biker's Leh death exposes regulation lapse

On June 21, 57-year-old Jojy Cherian, who was in Kargil on a motorcycle trip, sent a message at 6.53am to his son Rohan back in Navi Mumbai that he would soon be in a no-network area and that he was headed to Leh. Seventeen hours later, his family received news of his death in a road accident there. The incident that shook Rohan and his mother, Jessy, has also raised questions on the unorganised two-wheeler expeditions to Leh-Ladakh, which are turning out to be more a ruthless business and less an adventure sport. (Read full story)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates