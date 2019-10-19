Teen missing from Andheri correction home, cops file kidnapping case

The Amboli police filed a case of kidnapping against unidentified persons on Wednesday after a 15-year-old girl allegedly went missing from a correction home in Andheri (West).

According to the police, the girl, who had been raped, was rescued by the Malvani police. She was sent to the correction home on October 10, after suggestions from a Borivli-based child welfare committee.

Police said on Monday, all the girls were on the first floor and the three caretakers had gone out for lunch around 3.30pm. When they returned, they saw that one of the girls was missing.

They checked CCTV footage and saw the girl walking out from the premises. Police said they looked for her nearby, but could not find her. They also called her home in Malvani, but she was not there after which the caretaker filed a complaint with the Amboli police.

The police have registered a case of kidnapping case against unknown persons and investigations are on.

The home in Andheri houses more than 98 minor girls.

