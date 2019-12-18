Teen raped in Jalna travels to Mumbai, stands at Azad Maidan seeking justice

This image has been used for representational purposes only.

A 17-year-old girl from Jalna travelled all the way to Mumbai to seek justice after she was allegedly raped by her father and molested by his friend.

According to the police, on Saturday night, they spotted a girl standing at Azad Maidan holding a placard which read that she wants justice. She was then taken to Azad Maidan police station.

The girl narrated the incident to the police and said when she informed her mother about it, she warned her to not tell anyone.

The girl alleged that despite all of this, she approached the Jalna police, but they did not file a first information report (FIR) after which she decided to approach the Mumbai police.

The Mumbai Police then filed a zero FIR and transferred it to Jalna police after which they came to Mumbai and took the girl back to Jalna. They have also arrested the girl's father, his friend and her mother.

Samadhan Pawar, Jalna SP, "In our primary investigation we found that the girl did approach the local police to file a complaint, but they did not register an FIR. A departmental inquiry is initiated against those cops who turned the victim away."

Joint CP (law and order), Vinoy Chaubey, told mid-day, "The officers who spotted the girl and took the right action will be rewarded by the Mumbai Police. We are always extra careful and sensitive when it comes to such matters and conduct regular drives to sensitise our officers."

