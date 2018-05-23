Teen shooting sensation Manu Bhaker is living it up in Germany, shares photo

Earlier last month, Manu Bhaker and Om Prakash Mitharwal missed out on a medal and finished fourth in the 10m mixed team air pistol event after shooting a qualification world record

India's teen shooting star Manu Bhaker, who is in Germany for the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup in Munich, tweeted this picture of herself yesterday. “Beautiful day spent in Germany,” Bhaker, 16, wrote.

"Beautiful day spent in Germany," Bhaker, 16, wrote.

Earlier last month, Manu Bhaker and Om Prakash Mitharwal missed out on a medal and finished fourth in the 10m mixed team air pistol event after shooting a qualification world record in the ISSF World Cup. This was India's fourth fourth-place finish in the World Cup stage 2.

The pair had earlier shot a qualification world record in the event, shooting a combined 778 to claim the record by a point from the German couple Christian and Sandra Reitz, who won silver after qualifying in fifth place.

