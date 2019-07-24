Teen stopped from jumping off Bandra-Worli sea link, slashes neck, wrists

crime

Bandra-Worli sea link guards somehow managed to save the Worli resident and get him admitted to Bhabha hospital

The sea link has seen quite a few suicides in recent times

A 19-year-old Worli resident attempted to commit suicide by jumping off the Bandra Worli sea link on Tuesday. Fortunately, a guard on the sea link saw him trying to jump in and rushed to the spot and caught hold of him. However, the teenager, identified as Ujay Parmar, whipped out a knife from his pocket and slashed his neck and hands. He was rushed to Bhabha Hospital where he is under treatment.

Sukhlal Varpe, senior inspector, told mid-day, "On Tuesday, around 11 am, Parmar caught a taxi from Worli and said he wanted to go to Bandra. When the taxi reached the sea link, he jumped out of the running vehicle and then tried to jump off the bridge. A guard saw him and immediately rushed to the spot and stopped him."

Parmar is a Baroda-based resident and ran away from home in Desar in January 2017 after a quarrel with his parents. There is a missing person case registered at Desar police station. He came to Mumbai and started living in Worli Koliwada. He soon found work at a clothing store at Manish Market.

According to the police, Parmar was frustrated with life and hence wanted to end it. In order to ensure that he succeeded, he had carried a sharp knife in his pocket. After jumping out of the taxi, he had almost reached the protection wall of the sea link, when the guard caught hold of him. Just as the guard caught him, Parmar took the knife from his pocket and slashed his neck and both wrists. The guard somehow overpowered him and rushed him to hospital.

