Teen suffocates to death while shooting TikTok video, friends flee spot

Malda: In a TikTok video that went horribly wrong, a 17-year-old boy died in Pirganj, Malda, while performing a stunt with few of his friends.

Karim Sheikh was tied to an electricity pole with his face covered with a plastic bag, while his other friends were filming him trying to escape, a Times of India report read. However, Karim suffocated by the time the shoot ended in 10 minutes. The others fled the spot when they realised that he was dead.

The incident comes just a day after an 18-year-old son of an Armyman accidentally shot himself after he took his father's revolver to shoot a TikTok video.

Police said the youngsters work as labourers outside the state and were hooked to TikTok. On Tuesday, they decided to shoot the video at Achintola Haat, near their village.

The reporters said that villagers found his body in the field and rushed him to a hospital, but he was declared dead on arrival. Doctors said he died due to suffocation.

Karim's uncle, Rabiul Islam, was quoted in the report as saying that his nephew was obsessed with TikTok video. "He and his friends were always on their phones, either playing games or making videos. We have lodged a police complaint against two of his friends." Karim's younger brother, too, said that Karim was hooked to TikTok.

Police have registered a case of unnatural death. "Three minor boys were shooting a video and one of them died accidentally," police superintendent, Alok Rajoria, was quoted as saying in the report.

