Teena Singh to share screen space with Shahid Kapoor in Kabir Singh

bollywood

Sense 8 actress Teena Singh talks about working with Shahid Kapoor in Kabir Singh

Teena Singh

Actress Teena Singh has finished shooting for her next film, Kabir Singh, with Shahid Kapoor. She says she had a good time working with the actor. The film is a remake of the Telugu film Arjun Reddy, featuring Vijay Deverakonda. Kabir Singh is being helmed by Sandeep Vanga who directed the original version as well.

"I had such a good time working with Shahid. Sandeep Sir had shown me the original, but gave me the freedom to make it my own. Shahid is such a gentleman. He made sure that I was comfortable on set since I'm new to the film industry," Teena said in a statement.

The film is being co-produced by Cine1 Studios. "This is my second association with them. I did a special appearance in the AltBalaji show 'Broken But Beautiful' that Cine1 had produced earlier this year," she said. The "Sense8" actress is also doing a mythological film.

