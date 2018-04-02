Teenage couple commits suicide after parents oppose their affair in Uttar Pradesh

Apr 02, 2018, 06:00 IST | PTI

According to the Police, the couple was in love and allegedly committed suicide after the girl's marriage was fixed with someone else

SuicideRepresentational Picture

A teenage couple in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj district allegedly committed suicide after their families refused to accept their relationship. The bodies of Deepu and Kranti, both 18-year-old were found hanging from a tree in Rihua village of the district on Saturday.

According to the Police, the couple was in love and allegedly committed suicide after the girl's marriage was fixed with someone else. "We were informed that both loved each other. The girl's marriage was scheduled to be held on April 17 and that is why they took this drastic step. The matter will be clear after the postmortem report," Yadav said.

The police has sent the bodies for postmortem and are further investigating the matter.

Also Read: From mental issues to stress: These 19 suicide cases rocked Mumbai

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Related Video

Tags

uttar pradeshsuicide
Go to top