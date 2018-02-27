Teenage couple found dead near railway track in Uttar Pradesh

Feb 27, 2018, 18:43 IST | PTI

The bodies of a 16-year-old girl and her boyfriend were found near a railway track at Mavai, about 70 km from the district headquarters, this morning, police said

rep pic

The bodies of Arti and Monu (17) were recovered from an area under the Kunda police station. They were said to have been in a relationship, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), West, Basant Lal said. They were residents of Manikpur and were studying in class 9 and 10 respectively, he said. It seems they committed suicide by jumping before a train. The bodies have been sent for post mortem , the ASP said.

national news
