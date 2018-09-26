Teenage girl abducted, gangraped in Uttar Pradesh

crime

On a complaint by the victim's mother, an FIR was registered against Atar Singh, Shishupal and Somendra on Monday night, police said, adding a hunt is on to nab the accused

A teenage girl was allegedly abducted and raped by three people in a village here, police said on Tuesday. The three men allegedly abducted the Dalit girl and raped her on September 22. The girl reached her house the next day and and narrated her ordeal to her family members, they said.

