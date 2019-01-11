Teenage girl commits suicide after being raped in Uttar Pradesh

crime

The girl was allegedly raped by a man from her village on December 15 last year. After her family lodged a complaint, an FIR was filed and the accused was arrested, Singh said.

Representational image

Banda: A 16-year-old girl committed suicide almost a month after she was allegedly raped by a man from her village in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot district, police said Friday. She hanged herself from a ceiling fan in her room Thursday night in Pahadi area, Police Station Incharge Dinesh Singh said.

The girl was allegedly raped by a man from her village on December 15 last year. After her family lodged a complaint, an FIR was filed and the accused was arrested, Singh said. The girl's family alleged that the accused and his family were threatening to set her ablaze if the case was not withdrawn, he said.

An FIR under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code had been registered and an investigation was underway, Singh said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever