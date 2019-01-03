Teenage girl dies after falling from school's roof in Kolkata

national

Officials of the Hindi-medium higher secondary school for girls refused to comment on the incident, but maintained that it adheres to all safety aspects of students in the institution

Representational picture

A 17-year-old girl died after falling from the roof of a three-storey school building in the northern part of the city, police said. The girl, a Class 11 student of Arya Kanya Mahavidyalaya in Bidhan Sarani, suffered serious injuries after she fell from the roof around 3 pm on Wednesday, they said.

She later died at the state-run Medical College around 9 pm, an officer of Amherst street police station said. Police have lodged a case of unnatural death, and are talking to the school authorities and the girl's guardians for further investigation, the officer said.

