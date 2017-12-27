Teenage girl raped and videographed in a field in Uttar Pradesh

A teenaged girl was allegedly raped and videographed in a village in the Sidhauli area here, police said

A teenaged girl was allegedly raped and videographed in a village in the Sidhauli area here, police said.



Representational Image

The incident took place yesterday when the girl, aged about 15 years, was returning home from her coaching class and was dragged in a field by one Ranjit, who raped her, they said. The crime was videographed by a friend of the accused, they said. An FIR was registered and the police is probing the matter

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, current affairs from Mumbai, local news, crime news and breaking headlines here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go