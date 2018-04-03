Teenage girl who accused paddler Soumyajit Ghosh of rape meets Mamata Banerjee

She also said that the police are thoroughly inquiring the case and have also visited the houses of Ghosh and his aunt in Siliguri to look for them



Soumyajit Ghosh

The teenager who accused Arjuna awardee table tennis player Soumyajit Ghosh of raping her on a false promise of marriage met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee yesterday.

She said Banerjee listened to her complaints and assured her of justice. "She told me that I will get justice because we have legally moved in the case. She also said that the police are thoroughly inquiring the case and have also visited the houses of Ghosh and his aunt in Siliguri to look for them. My medical tests are done. I have also submitted the documents related to this case to the police. I think Soumyajit and his family are hiding somewhere," she said.

An FIR was lodged against Ghosh at North 24 Parganas district's Barasat women's police station last month as the 18-year-old accused him of raping her at her residence in April 2015 after promising marriage but later shying away from the commitment. Ghosh has, however, refuted the allegation and said a conspiracy was being hatched against him.

The Olympian, who was scheduled to play in the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, has been suspended by the Table Tennis Federation of India pending police investigation.

