Teenage girl's half-burnt body found with hands tied at paddy field

Police are carrying out investigations into the case and efforts are on to nab the culprit

The half-burnt body of a teenager has been recovered from a paddy field in Assam's Kokrajhar district, a police officer said Sunday. Prima facie, it seems the woman, aged 18, was raped and burned to death, he said.

"The woman was missing since Friday. Her body was found with hands tied at a paddy field in Gendrabeel area of the district Saturday night. It seems she was raped, but nothing can be said for sure before the arrival of the postmortem report," the officer said.

In another similar incident last week, a minor girl was allegedly raped by a man in Odisha's Jajpur district, police said Sunday. According to the complaint filed by the father of the victim, the eight-year-old girl had gone to witness the immersion ceremony of Goddess Durga at Rice mill area on Saturday night. "Seeing her alone the accused lured her with giving her chart.

He then took the minor girl to an isolated place and raped her there," said Amitabh Mohapatra, inspector-in-charge (IIC) of Jajpur Road police station, quoting the FIR. Hearing the cries of the girl, some puja revellers rushed to the spot and thrashed the accused and informed the local police about the incident. Police admitted the victim to the local hospital for treatment. Later, the family members accompanied by their villagers reached the hospital and filed an FIR with the local police in connection with the crime. "Based on the report we have registered a case under relevant sections of IPC and POCSO Act and conducted a medical examination on both the victim and the accused at the hospital," he said.

