Teenage Hindu girl abducted, forcibly converted in Pakistan

Karachi: A teenage Hindu girl who was recently abducted from a village in Pakistan's Sindh province has been forced to convert to Islam and reportedly compelled to get married, her family and relatives claimed on Thursday. The family of the 14-year-old girl told the media at the Islamkot Press Club that the girl was abducted a few days ago after three armed men barged into their home and held the family hostage, Dawn reported.

Hero Meghwar, the said girl's father, revealed that he contacted local people of influence but was told that the girl had converted and married a certain Naseer Lunjo, hence there is little that could be done.

The family members alleged that local police, too, was not interested in recovering the girl. They demanded that the girl should be recovered and produced before a court if she has indeed converted.

But a senior police official from Thar Ameer Saud Magsi said that a first information report (FIR) has been registered, while raids are being conducted to arrest the three suspects.

Magsi said not only has the police received a certificate of conversion but also the now-married couple has filed an application in the Sindh High Court, seeking protection. He said the court has fixed the application for hearing on January 17 next year.

