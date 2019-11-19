17-year-old abducts 7-year-old boy, cops arrest him within three hours

Hyderabad: A 17-year-old boy was arrested for kidnapping a seven-year-old boy in Hyderabad’s Meerpet on Sunday. A report in The Times of India said the boy was picked up by the police within three hours of committing the crime.

The accused, a Class 10 student had demanded a ransom of Rs 3 lakh from the boy’s father identified, as G Raju, a software engineer. He also threatened to kill the boy if he failed to pay the ransom or informed the police.

According to the police, Raju approached them and reported the kidnapping. Although Raju told the kidnapper that he is unable to pay the whole amount and initially asked him if he could pay Rs 1.5 lakhs, the kidnapper refused to agree. Thus, Raju then agreed to pay Rs 25,000 in cash and the rest in cheque.

The police instructed Raju to keep calling the kidnapper every half an hour to trace his number and caught him with the help of his tower location. The victim was rescued from the Sri Prasannanjaneya temple in Almasguda, as per the information given by the kidnapper. After being caught, the kidnapper told the police that he kidnapped the boy while returning home from his classes. The boy was playing with another boy when he was picked up by the kidnapper who asked him to play with him and took him to a temple near his house. He then took his father’s phone number and made the ransom call.

The boy’s father told in a press conference on Monday that the kidnapper altered his voice while talking to him and also made his son talk to him at a few intervals. According to the police, the kidnapper did not harm the boy or lock him. The kidnapper has had a history of stealing Rs 1 lakh from a neighbour but the matter was resolved between both families without involving the police.

