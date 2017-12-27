Teenager booked for sodomising fellow inmate in observation home

A teenager accused of rape and murder has been booked allegedly for sodomising his fellow minor inmate for the last three months in a Children Observation Home in the national capital, police said on Tuesday

A teenager accused of rape and murder has been booked allegedly for sodomising his fellow minor inmate for the last three months in a Children Observation Home in the national capital, police said on Tuesday. The accused, 17, is lodged in north Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar-based observation home on the charge of committing rape and murder of a girl in Narela last year. He was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, which sent him to the observation home.

"The accused allegedly started sodomising him after threatening to kill him some three months ago and kept repeating the act regularly," a senior police officer said. According to him, the minor victim, who is also facing rape charge, showed courage on Sunday and complained to a senior officer of the observation home, who in turn reported the matter to the police.

"The victim was living in extreme fear. On the basis of complaint, we have registered an FIR against the accused under relevant sections of the IPC in Mukherjee Nagar Police Station," he said. "We have also recommended to treat the accused as an adult on the ground of his behaviour and crime history, as he has repeated a similar crime with his fellow inmate," he added.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai, National and International news here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go