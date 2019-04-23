Teenager boy rapes 5-yr old neighbour, arrested

crime

An 18-year old boy raped his 5-yr old neighbour while her brother was playing outside and was caught red-handed

A teenager was arrested for allegedly raping his 5-yr old neighbour in New Delhi on Monday.

As per the police, the suspect was caught red-handed by the victim's mother and was later arrested from the spot.

The police alleged that the suspect, Chaman worked for the victim's father who was a construction contractor. They also added that the girl received medical aid and she will be counselled by members of the child welfare committee on Tuesday.

The police also said that they conducted psychological tests on the suspect to find out if he has committed similar crimes in the past.

The mother of the victim stated that Chaman was a construction worker from Bihar and he had recently moved into their neighbourhood with his family. He used to visit their house very frequently to play with the children.

On Monday, the suspect allegedly went to the victim's house when her brother was playing outside and raped her when she was alone. The victim's mother said that the family had left home around 11 am which was before the two siblings had returned home from school.

According to the police, when the victim's mother returned home, she tried to open the door but it was locked from inside. Shamsher Singh, the assistant commissioner of police (crime), told Hindustan Times, "She heard her daughter crying. Within minutes, Chaman opened the door and the mother saw her daughter lying on the bed in a pool of blood. She raised an alarm and the neighbours caught hold of the suspect and informed the police."

An FIR was registered and the accused was arrested under Sec 6 of the POCSO Act.

The ACP added, "The suspect will undergo a series of psychological tests to know if he has been involved in any other rape case. It is important to know the psychological state of the suspect. The girl’s medical examination was done and her mother’s statement has been recorded before a magistrate."

