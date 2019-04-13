Teenager commits suicide in Muzaffarnagar

national

According to Station House Officer Santosh Kumar Singh, the youth took the extreme step Friday when his parents were not in the house

Representational image

Muzaffarnagar: A 16-year-old boy has committed suicide by consuming poison in Amit Vihar locality, police said on Saturday. According to Station House Officer Santosh Kumar Singh, the youth took the extreme step Friday when his parents were not in the house.

The exact cause behind the suicide was none as yet and further investigations were on, the SHO said.

The body has been sent for post mortem, he added.

In another incident, a 45-year-old Delhi Police ASI allegedly committed suicide by jumping before a metro train on Thursday, police said. Ajay Kumar, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), was posted with the communications unit of the Delhi Police, they said.

Kumar, a resident of Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district, was on a medical leave from February 2 to March 4. He extended his leave for another one month and was supposed to join duty on Thursday, police said.

He jumped before the metro train at Jahangirpuri station this afternoon, following which he was taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, Deputy Commissioner of Police (metro) Mohammed Ali said.

No suicide note has been recovered. However, preliminary enquiry revealed that Kumar was apparently suffering from depression, the officer said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates