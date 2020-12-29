Teenager gangraped in presence of younger sibling in Bihar

A 16-year-old girl, returning from a household chore, was allegedly waylaid and gangraped by three known persons in Bihar's Rohtas district, police said on Monday.

The crime was committed in Rohtas' Dehri-on-Sone locality on December 23 but was reported to police only on Friday, Dehri SDPO Sanjay Kumar said.

"We have registered an FIR under Section 376 D (gang rape) of the IPC and efforts are on to nab the accused. During preliminary investigation, it appeared that the accused are friendly with the victim," he said.

As per the statement of the victim's mother, her two daughters went to a nearby shop to buy some domestic items on December 23. While returning, the accused intercepted them and took them to a deserted house in the vicinity, where they tied up the younger girl and took turns to rape the 16-year-old.

"After the incident, the accused released the victim and her sister and threatened them with dire consequences if they revealed the incident to anyone. The victim, after reaching home, narrated her ordeal to her mother, who then informed the police," Kumar said.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever