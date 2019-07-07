Teenager Gauff warms hearts of Chelsea Pensioners at Wimbledon

tennis

The Chelsea Pensioners, who total around 300, both men and women and reside at the Royal Hospital Chelsea in London

Coco Gauff

London: Teenager Coco Gauff has fired up Wimbledon but on Friday she made former soldier Brian Connor, 66, and his fellow Chelsea Pensioners especially happy.

Connor, who reached the rank of Sergeant-Major after 23 years service largely in the Intelligence Corps, and his fellow scarlet-coated former servicemen made sure they got their share of photographs with Gauff, 15, following her courageous three-set win in her third round match beating Slovenian Polona Hercog 3-6, 7-6 (9/7), 7-5 in just under three hours.

The Chelsea Pensioners, who total around 300, both men and women and reside at the Royal Hospital Chelsea in London.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates