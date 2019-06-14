Teenager killed while posing with pistol for TikTok clip

crime

A case has been registered under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder), police said, adding that Sunny Pawar and Nitin Wadekar were arrested while another relative was yet to be traced

Representation picture

A teenager was killed after accidentally pressing the trigger of a country-made pistol, while shooting a clip for the social video app TikTok in Ahmednagar district, the police said on Thursday. Pratik Wadekar, 17, and his relatives were posing for a TikTok video with a country-made pistol that one of his relatives had brought along, police said.

The bullet hit Pratik, who died on the spot during the incident, which took place in Shirdi on Wednesday evening, police said. Incidentally, he and his relatives Sunny Pawar, 20, Nitin Wadekar, 27, an 11-year-old boy and another young man were in Shirdi for the last rituals of another family member, the police said. While sitting in their hotel room, the group decided to shoot a video on their mobile phone by posing with a country-made pistol that one of Pratik's relatives had brought, and upload it on the TikTok app.

"While shooting the video, the trigger of the pistol was accidentally pressed and the bullet hit Pratik," said inspector Anil Katke of Shirdi police station. When he collapsed, the others ran out of the room, and when the hotel staff, alerted by the gunshot, tried to stop them, one of them allegedly threatened to fire the gun and fled, the police officer said. The police took Pratik to the government hospital where he was declared dead before admission. A case has been registered under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder), police said, adding that Sunny Pawar and Nitin Wadekar were arrested while another relative was yet to be traced.

Other TikTok cases

1 - Mumbai police rescued a teenager who had allegedly left from home to meet her favourite TikTok star in Nepal. Police said they were approached by the 14-year-old's parents after she disappeared from home on June 1. The girl's mother found a note which read, "Mummy, I'm leaving the house. I'm fed up with Baba's (father's) behaviour...You can bear everything, but I cannot... Don't worry, I haven't left from home to settle down with a boy. I can handle myself and go anywhere. You please take care. I know I'll always miss you, but I am helpless. I'm doing this because of Baba... Love you."

2 - A girl who had gone missing in 2016 from Mumbra was found in Goregaon through a post on social media site Tik Tok. Police took her into custody and learned that the girl went on her own accord. A woman on November 6, 2016, registered a complaint at the Mumbra police station that her daughter had been abducted. Acting on the complaint, police began searching for her through various means but were unsuccessful. The case was later transferred to the immoral trafficking prevention cell on May 11, 2018. During the investigation, Police learned that the kidnapped girl has been using Tik Tok and shared it on social media.

