Teenager, policeman run over by truck in Kanpur

A teenager and a police constable were today killed when a speeding truck knocked down their motorcycle in Ghatampur area, officials said. According to the police, the incident took place at a railway crossing near Parti Gangadeen village, when the truck rammed into several motorcycles from rear-end.

Constable Raj Kumar (50) and Vishal Yadav (18), residents of Fatehpur and Kanpur, respectively, were riding on the same motorcycle. The truck suddenly hit their bike and they fell off it. They got crushed under the wheels of the truck and died on the spot, Circle Officer, Ghatampur, R K Chaturvedi said.

Three other people suffered serious injuries in the incident and have been hospitalised, he said. A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the unidentified truck driver, Chaturvedi said. The truck driver along with his helper fled the spot leaving the truck behind, he added.

