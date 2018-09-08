international

A humanitarian disaster and use of chemical weapons are feared if an offensive on rebels at Idlib province begins

The meeting could determine the scale, timeline of the offensive. Pics/AFP

The presidents of Iran, Russia and Turkey meet Friday in Tehran for a summit set to decide the future of Idlib province amid fears of a humanitarian disaster in Syria's last major rebel bastion.

Hundreds of civilians fled the northwestern province as government forces and their allies readied for what could be the last - and bloodiest - major battle of Syria's devastating seven-year civil war.

Seized from government forces in 2015, Idlib and adjacent areas form the final major chunk of Syrian territory still under opposition control. Turkey, which has long backed Syrian rebels, fears the assault could prompt an influx of Syrians attempting to find safety on its territory.

But regime backers Russia and Iran have sworn to wipe out "terrorists" and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has declared his determination to retake control of the entire country.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever