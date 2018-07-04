Tej Pratap: Facebook account hacked to weaken my party

My Facebook account was hacked and recovered with the help of Facebook

Lalu Prasad Yadav walks with his son Tejaswi as he leaves Birsa Munda Central Jail in Ranchi on Dec 16, 2013. File Pic/AFP

RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav has alleged that his Facebook account was "hacked" by the BJP-RSS to create a rift in his family and weaken his party. "My Facebook account was hacked and recovered with the help of Facebook. BJP supporters have always tried to hack my social media accounts and today they succeeded," he said on Monday night in a post on the social media site.

The former state minister's remarks came almost an hour after a post had appeared on his page suggesting that he was upset with some leaders of his party, including an MLC, and that his parents — RJD supremo Lalu Prasad and national vice-president Rabri Devi —were turning a deaf ear to his complaints.

"Upon hacking of my FB account they came up with a post aimed at creating a rift within my family and weakening our party. Some time ago, an RSS supporter had also hacked my father's Facebook page," he said in his post.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever