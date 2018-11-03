Tej Pratap Yadav files for divorce from wife Aishwarya Rai

national

Tej Pratap married Aishwarya Rai, daughter of senior party leader Chandrika Rai, on May 12 this year. The lavish wedding, which took place in Patna, witnessed around 10,000 guests including Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and other politicians.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav on Friday filed a petition in a Patna Court seeking divorce from his wife Aishwarya Rai. He said he was unhappy after his marriage with Aishwarya Rai and hence filed divorce petition.

Speaking to the media, he said, "Yes, I have filed a petition in the court. I will be fighting the case. There is no point in leading an unhappy life."

RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav said on Saturday that he was a simpleton who was forced to marry the "urbane" Aishwarya Rai against his wishes and had been living a "stifled life" since then. His reaction comes a day after he filed a divorce petition at the Patna civil court.

Yadav, the elder son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad, said he was not willing to withdraw his petition, which is expected to come up for hearing on November 29. Speaking to reporters in the pilgrim town of Bodh Gaya, where he made a brief stopover on his way to Ranchi to meet his ailing and incarcerated father Lalu Prasad, Tej said, "I had told my parents that I did not wish to marry at this moment of time. But nobody listened to me. Ours was a mismatch. I am a simple man with simple habits while she is a modern woman, educated in Delhi and used to life in a metropolis."

Tej's counsel Yashwant Kumar Sharma, who filed the petition in Patna court, on Friday told ANI: "I filed the petition. He got married recently but they could not get along very well after marriage. The matter has been filed under Section 13 (1) (1A) of the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955."

Rai could not be immediately reached for comment.

